GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WINFertility (WIN), the nation's leading fertility benefits management company with more than 23 years of experience, has teamed up with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, a leading international law firm, to provide family-building and fertility benefit programs to all Akin Gump U.S.-based employees, which includes enhanced adoption benefits. As part of its efforts to be an industry leader in offering inclusive and equitable family-building benefits in the legal sector, Akin Gump will also offer surrogacy benefit coverage, for the first time, also managed by WIN.
As part of this program, WIN will offer Akin Gump U.S. personnel 24/7 access to experienced nurse care managers who serve as clinical and behavioral advocates for individuals throughout their family-building journey. WIN nurse care managers provide education, care navigation, help in understanding treatment options, along with recommendations and referrals to experienced agencies for adoption and surrogacy. Through the WIN for Him program, WIN will also provide focused advocacy and support for men to better understand their fertility options so they can choose the best course forward based on their personal needs.
"WINFertility is excited to support Akin Gump to offer family-building benefits that provide work-life balance and support career paths that include having children," says Roger Shedlin, MD, JD, and President and CEO of WINFertility. "Our nurse care managers are available 24/7 to offer support and advocacy to Akin Gump employees throughout their family-building journey."
"Akin Gump is excited to partner with WIN on these initiatives," said Meg Meserole, chief human resources officer at Akin Gump. "We are proud of our efforts to provide holistic, best-in-class benefits, programs and resources that support all aspects of our employees' lives, regardless of their position at the firm, and that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion. All of these enhancements are made with the overarching goal of meeting our employees where they are."
The legal sector boasts some of the most progressive and inclusive family-building benefits of any industry. In just the past year, WIN has seen a 400 percent increase in firms of all sizes -- from 1000+ lawyer international firms to small boutique firms -- add managed fertility benefits.
For more information about WINFertility services, please visit http://www.winfertility.com.
About WINFertility
WINFertility is the nation's leading family-building and fertility benefit management company, providing comprehensive solutions for employers, health plans and consumers. From fertility management, including medical treatment, pharmacy and genetics to surrogacy and adoption, WINFertility has helped more than 100,000 families by providing access to the best doctors, technology, and support. WIN works with the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists and integrates with national and regional insurance carriers, as well as the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers, to deliver the most advanced and effective fertility treatments and family-building solutions. WIN Nurse Care Managers navigate patients through the often complex process, providing clinical oversight, emotional support, advocacy, and education throughout the journey. Patients and clients that utilize WIN's program see higher pregnancy rates, fewer multiple gestations, more efficient Rx utilization, and lower costs. The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT.
About Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Founded in 1945, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Akin Gump has been the recipient of numerous recognitions for its inclusive and holistic workplace policies. Among the awards the firm has received over the last year, Akin Gump was recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption for the seventh consecutive year as a Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace; named a Top Firm for Working Mothers by Yale Law Women; and, for the 14th consecutive year, recognized with a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in its annual Corporate Equality Index
