WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The votes are in for MedVet's Shelter Surprise contest which is awarding three deserving shelters cash prizes to support the important work they do to save pets. Out of more than 6,000 nominations, 10 animal shelter and rescue organizations were chosen, and more than 274,000 votes were cast to determine the winners.
The top prize of $2,000 goes to Shenango Valley Animal Shelter located in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a community about an hour north of Pittsburgh. The shelter is a no-kill, unlimited stay shelter that takes in all breeds of animals and helps find them forever homes. They received 28 percent of the votes in the contest from their supporters.
The runner-up is Hospets which is in Columbus, Ohio. The organization will receive $1,250. And the third-place winner, which will receive $500, is Metairie Humane in New Orleans, Louisiana.
"Throughout the contest, we've loved learning more about the wonderful shelters and rescues that are working throughout the United States to save pets and help them find their forever homes. There are so many amazing organizations, and it has been an honor to support them in our shared mission of helping pets and their loving families," said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, Chief Executive Officer of MedVet. "We hope these organizations benefit not just from the additional funds but also from the raised awareness and community support as people rallied to vote for them."
The funds will be awarded to the winning organizations during National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week which takes place Nov. 7-14. For more information about MedVet and the Shelter Surprise, visit medvet.com.
