DES MOINES, Iowa, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WINPRO Pet, the world's leader in serum-based supplements for dogs, recently closed on an investment from Next Level Ventures, a venture capital firm located in Des Moines, Iowa. Proceeds from the raise will be immediately employed in funding company growth through marketing and new product development. Next Level Ventures joins long-time WINPRO Pet partner Summit Equity Group as key stakeholders in WINPRO Pet.
"WINPRO Pet was looking to take the next step and Next Level Ventures brings both needed capital and business expertise," says WINPRO Pet founder Bill Bernardo. "I'm especially excited about our future growth prospects especially as they relate to new dog essentials and possibly other species too."
WINPRO Pet, founded in 2016, brought to the dog world the science behind animal blood proteins which first came to light in the 1980s, when it was shown to reduce the mortality rate in weaning piglets. The science behind this discovery next crossed over to cattle and horses, until it was finally introduced by WINPRO Pet to the canine health market. Today – as great news for any dog owner - the science is being put to work to extend the health and longevity for dogs of all breeds and sizes.
WINPRO Pet is made in the U.S.A. The company is based in Ankeny, Iowa and all WINPRO Pet products are manufactured by Majesty's Animal Nutrition in Oregon. "Our partners are a key part of our success," says Bernardo, "Our blood protein partner APC, Inc. is also Iowa based and they bring talent and know-how that makes our team and our products better."
WINPRO Pet is the world's first and only serum-based supplement created specially for dogs. Company President Tim Mitchum who joined WINPRO Pet in 2017 shared a final comment "There's never been a more exciting time to be in the pet health industry. With the continued support of our amazing partners, we are now positioned to bring WINPRO Pet's truly unique and innovative products to more dogs around the world."
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Winpro Pet