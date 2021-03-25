LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nelson Hardiman, LLP, is proud to announce that three experienced healthcare attorneys, Daniel R. Eliav, Joshua G. Singer, and Ariella (Cohen) Coleman have joined the firm, securing Nelson Hardiman's position as the premier specialty healthcare and life sciences law firm in Los Angeles.
Daniel R. Eliav joins the firm after working at two Am Law 100 firms. Prior to joining Nelson Hardiman, Daniel also served as Covered California's lead attorney for several program areas related to consumer assistance. In that role, he was responsible for drafting agreements and regulations impacting the success of health reform in California. In addition, Daniel worked extensively to develop and implement a privacy program for the entire organization. Daniel has served a wide variety of clients from start-ups to some of the largest public and private entities in the country, and has extensive experience on a wide variety of healthcare/life sciences mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, matters involving corporate finance, and other types of investments. Representative clients include telehealth ventures, hospitals, managed care organizations, medical groups, behavioral health providers, and other healthcare entities in regulatory and transactional matters. With hands-on experience working in institutions such as large academic medical centers, state government, hospitals, non-profit clinics, and laboratories, Daniel is uniquely positioned to advise and represent clients in the healthcare industry. Daniel has extensive experience representing clients with multi-state practices and tailoring business arrangements to comply with the corporate practice of medicine and fraud abuse laws of each state. In addition, Daniel has provided counsel on compliance with the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), reimbursement issues under Medicare and Medicaid, the Emergency Medical Transfer and Labor Act (EMTALA), the Clinical Lab Improvement Amendments (CLIA), physician advertising, and consent issues. "We are thrilled with the wealth of experience that Daniel brings advising different types of healthcare clients, and our clients are already reaping the benefits of his deep understanding of healthcare infrastructure," said Managing Partner Harry Nelson.
Joshua G. Singer joins Nelson Hardiman with deep experience advising and guiding the cannabis industry on regulatory and related business issues, as well as related healthcare and life science matters. Josh guides companies of all sizes in navigating the complex maze of state laws and municipal regulations, drawing as well on his experience in corporate transactional matters, licensing, and regulatory compliance. Josh has spent years of focus on the regulations that govern cannabis licensing and compliance in California and nationally. He has been personally responsible for securing hundreds of cannabis and other licenses for clients. He also counsels clients on managing the conflicts that exist between federal and state laws and municipal ordinances for cannabis manufacturers, cultivators, retailers, distributors, investors, and ancillary services around finance and tax issues. Josh is intimately familiar with the nuances of California law governing the multi-million dollar legalized cannabis industry, particularly in the Greater Los Angeles area. Josh also brings valuable experience advising on corporate transactions and ensures regulatory compliance for other regulated substances, including psychedelics, and other innovative health products. His knowledge and experience make Josh a trusted advisor assisting a wide range of clients through the complex license process, adhering to local and state cannabis regulations, and providing legal counsel on business operations, corporate transactions, and tax laws. "Nelson Hardiman has always been a pioneer in emerging areas of healthcare and life sciences, and Josh's regulatory and transactional legal skill and experience in the cannabis industry, made him a compelling addition to our team to continue to serve our client's needs," said Managing Partner Harry Nelson.
Ariella (Cohen) Coleman brings to Nelson Hardiman a blend of a regulatory background with strong experience in healthcare law and policy including a focus on products regulated by the Food Drug Administration (FDA) under the Food Drug and Cosmetics Act (FDCA) and related compliance issues arising from innovation. Leveraging her legislative and policy experience with FDA-regulated products and compliance, Ariella works closely with clients in developing regulatory strategy and the pathway for new products and services, including emerging diagnostics and therapeutic technologies. In addition to her FDA regulatory focus, Ariella has a strong working knowledge of transfusion medicine and biotherapies. Ariella has advised clients on multi-state business and regulatory compliance with Medicare requirements and bankruptcy requirements. "We are excited to add someone that brings a new dimension to our practice in providing support to emerging healthcare technologies in the heavily regulated arena of direct-to-consumer products and services," said Managing Partner Harry Nelson. "We have been at the forefront of pandemic-driven acceleration of telemedicine, and Ariella will be a welcomed addition to assist our clients in developing regulatory strategy and the pathway for new products and services."
"The additions of Daniel, Josh, and Ariella are exciting on multiple levels," commented Partner Mark Hardiman. "Healthcare and life sciences continue to be arenas of transition, innovation, and growth. Daniel, Josh, and Ariella help expand and deepen our roster of specialized talent. They are just the latest evidence that the firm continues to lead the way and that the pathway for healthcare and life sciences innovation runs through Nelson Hardiman."
Nelson Hardiman LLP is the premier healthcare and life sciences firm in Los Angeles, serving healthcare providers, investors, and organizations that need a hard-to-find level of quality advice on the most sensitive industry issues. Nelson Hardiman has earned a national reputation for its work in the areas of telehealth, behavioral health, and other areas of healthcare and life sciences innovation. The firm's litigation practice specializes in defending fraud and abuse and whistleblower actions, government investigations, reimbursement disputes, and other complex business disputes. Nelson Hardiman's transactional group handles healthcare organization acquisitions, sales, investment, and financings, and Nelson Hardiman's regulatory team advises on compliance with licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues across the full continuum of healthcare industry sectors, with expertise on Medicare and Medicaid requirements, privacy and data security, FDA, and life sciences matters related to devices, biologics, cosmetics, and supplements. The firm has earned a singular position reputation nationally for its leadership in addressing issues in behavioral health. More information about the firm is available at http://www.nelsonhardiman.com or at 310.203.2800.
*Ariella (Cohen) Coleman is admitted in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and District of Columbia; Ariella (Cohen) Coleman is not admitted to practice in California.
