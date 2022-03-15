BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, a leader in enterprise video-based patient engagement solutions was named the 13th fastest growing company in the Mid-Atlantic Region on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"This is a great honor and we are thrilled and grateful to be part of the Inc. 5000 Regionals list, with a two-year average growth rate of 775%. Our talented team's successful execution is behind our growth," said Mytonomy CEO and Co-Founder Anjali Kataria. "Their experience, perseverance, empathy and entrepreneurial spirit are foundational to Mytonomy."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond and Washington, D.C., areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare enterprise SaaS solution was recently named Best-In-Class for Enterprise Content Management and Digital Curation by Digital Health in 2021, and the company has been awarded 60+ awards for microlearning patient education produced by the Mytonomy Film Studio. Mytonomy leverages the power of consumer streaming and a novel CRM solution to help educate and engage patients across the patient journey. Four of America's Top 10 Hospitals in the US use Mytonomy to assist providers in reducing their workload, improving patient-provider communication and delivering better overall patient outcomes.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Mytonomy
Mytonomy is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement, education and experience. By streaming broadcast-quality award-winning microlearning videos with integrated communications that adapt to each patient, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses and helps patients lead healthier, happier lives. Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is a novel CRM that is integrated with intelligent nudging to activate patients throughout their care journey, enabling clinicians to combat misinformation and enhance quality of care.
With multiple validated studies achieved across major therapeutic areas demonstrating better results, Mytonomy covers 100+ conditions with over 2000 episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Mytonomy is considered an essential part of a healthcare organization's digital transformation and is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US in both 2020 and 2021, and was a UCSF Digital Health Award Quarterfinalist in 2021. The Washington Business Journal also named Mytonomy to the Top 10 List of Startups to Watch in 2022.
