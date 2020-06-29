NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) and OpenBeds, an Appriss Health company, announced the launch of a new online Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment. The online resource features a set of consumer-friendly, expert-developed questions to assess the needs of a person with addiction and produce guidance on the type of treatment that is most appropriate for them. The free resource is available nationwide and comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated an already fragmented addiction treatment system in the U.S.
The thirteen-question assessment will be available on www.treatmentconnection.com, an OpenBeds solution, www.Shatterproof.org/addictionassessment and www.asam.org for individuals or their loved ones to complete. It will be embedded within ATLAS, a new addiction treatment locator, analysis and standards website that will be available later this year. It is embedded at the OpenBeds Treatment Connection locator, a free portal which enables those seeking behavioral health treatment for themselves or others, to anonymously search for nearby providers, evaluate the type of care needed, and submit confidential online referral inquiries to appropriate treatment providers vetted by the state.
The assessment asks a variety of questions related to substance use, behaviors, and environment. The output of the assessment offers guidance on the level of care they should start with as they seek treatment. "It is incredibly challenging to navigate the intricacies of the behavioral health system in the US, especially at a time of crisis," shared Dr. Nishi Rawat MD senior vice president and co-founder of OpenBeds. "We hope that this tool will help people take a first step toward making an informed decision about the right type of treatment for themselves or their loved one."
Currently, many people searching for addiction treatment don't know where to start. Instead of selecting a treatment setting based on clinical guidance, they are swayed by high-priced internet advertisements or misconceptions about what addiction treatment "should" be. The new Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment will describe to users the type of treatment setting, for example outpatient treatment or residential, and other features to search for based on their needs. By increasing the consumer's knowledge on where to start, the resource not only empowers patients and families but puts them on the right path for improved outcomes.
"Treatment for substance use disorder is not one size fits all," said Shatterproof founder and CEO, Gary Mendell. "Every person has different needs when it comes to addiction treatment, and by helping to identify the appropriate level of care we can greatly increase the chances of success. While we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this resource will allow people and their loved ones to assess a substance use disorder."
"Addiction is a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual's life experiences. The severity of this illness can vary significantly from person to person and therefore the type and intensity of treatment should be matched to each patient's needs," said Paul H. Earley, MD, DFASAM, president of ASAM. "The ASAM Criteria® provides an evidence-based framework for determining the right level of care and tailoring that care to the individual patient. The Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment, which is based on The ASAM Criteria, is an important tool for helping patients understand where to begin their search for care."
About Shatterproof:
Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the course of the addiction crisis in America. Shatterproof is focused on ensuring that American substance use disorder treatment is based upon proven research and ending the stigma of addiction. The organization advocates for changes to federal and state policy, payer reform, treatment quality assessment, and provides public education through online programs. For more information, visit www.Shatterproof.org.
About ASAM:
The American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), founded in 1954, is a professional medical society representing over 6,000 physicians, clinicians, and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction. For more information, visit www.ASAM.org.
About OpenBeds:
OpenBeds offers a cloud-based platform that replaces inefficient and less effective manual search, communication and reporting functions, facilitates rapid referrals, and fosters collaboration and coordination among medical and mental health providers, social services, and substance use programs. The OpenBeds platform accomplishes this by providing real-time treatment facility and program availability, digital referrals, two-way digital provider communication, data aggregation and analytics, and clinical decision support resources.
OpenBeds' trusted and comprehensive treatment access and referral network is used to improve the timeliness of quality care.
All OpenBeds statewide networks are connected to Treatment Connection (www.treatmentconnection.com). Treatment Connection is an online portal that enables those seeking mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment for themselves or others to anonymously search for nearby providers, evaluate the type of care needed, and submit confidential online referral inquiries to appropriate treatment providers vetted by the state. Treatment Connection is now live in several states.
OpenBeds is an Appriss Health (www.apprisshealth.com) company. Appriss Health provides the nation's most comprehensive platform for early identification, prevention and management of substance use disorders.
For more information, please visit www.openbeds.net and/or www.treatmentconnection.com.