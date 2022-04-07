Customers take center stage by sharing their personal GOLO reviews
NEWARK, Del., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company, recently unveiled a series of new broadcast ads showcasing its customers' unique and inspirational stories. The testimonial-driven campaign is designed to show that getting healthy is not only possible but achievable and sustainable. In addition to national broadcast spots, the creative will appear in digital ads and social media throughout the year.
"Our customers are the face of our business," says Jennifer Brooks, President, GOLO. "Providing them with the opportunity to look into the camera and share their experiences and personal GOLO reviews with the world is a great way to communicate the benefits of our program."
GOLO reviews by customers featured in the ad campaign include:
- Steve - lost 138lbs - "GOLO saved my life…I was way overweight, and I wanted to make sure I lived for my kid, plain and simple."
- Amber - lost 128lbs - "I went from a 28 plus size to a 12 regular. It works so well. It's amazing." Amber's experience on GOLO was so life-changing that she now works for the company by helping others achieve their weight loss goals.
- Karen - lost 58lbs - "It was so easy and simple. Before I knew it, 58 pounds had fallen off."
- Carol - lost 70lbs - "Now with GOLO, I love who I see looking at me in the mirror."
Wherever you are on your health and wellness journey, GOLO offers a range of innovative products designed to help, including the GOLO for Life Plan®, a game-changing nutritional approach to losing weight, and a healthy alternative to conventional dieting. The program includes GOLO Release® (an all-natural dietary supplement), access to personal coaches, and online tools.
For additional GOLO reviews by customers, success stories, and general information on GOLO, visit golo.com.
Testimonial results were obtained over a period of 3 months to one year and may not be typical and results may be more or less than the averages stated. Weight loss is part of a healthy, reduced calorie diet and exercise plan.
ABOUT GOLO® Products:
GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. GOLO has reached over two million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO for Life® plan, visit golo.com or call 800-730-4656.
