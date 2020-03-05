NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to growing concerns and uncertainty regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Paragon Private Health is taking a proactive role in sharing accurate information, for both health professionals and patients. With no cure, precaution is the #1 solution. An important challenge we are faced with is accurate information.
Clinicians and healthcare workers are tasked with a huge responsibility of patient care. This comes with greater and unprecedented risk to themselves personally. With the right protocols and precautions, they can provide care without risking their health and safety. "It is vitally important that we do our part to help curb this outbreak. That is why I have directed our company's resources to spread timely and accurate information from the correct sources within CDC, to not just our affiliate physicians and staff, but the healthcare community at large," asserts Hiren Doshi, CEO of Paragon Private Health.
Paragon is encouraging physicians and healthcare workers nationwide to join today's CDC update call, presented by COCA, the CDC's Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity, at 2 p.m. (ET), titled "What Clinicians Need to Know to Prepare for COVID-19 in the United States" (https://zoom.us/j/695903771).
Separately, Paragon is hosting an informational webinar for patients on Monday, March 9th at 12:30 p.m. (ET) with renowned physician and author Stephen C. Schimpff, M.D. Dr. Schimpff will provide a scientific overview of COVID-19, how it spreads, what each of us can do to improve prevention, and advise on the best sources of information. Patients throughout the nation are encouraged to join (www.paragonprivatehealth.com/covid19patient).
Paragon will continue providing updates via blog articles, weekly and monthly newsletters, special text alerts, social media outlets, as well as future webinars. In the event concierge members think they may have contracted COVID-19, Paragon recommends they call their doctor's cell phone directly to get help over the phone, and further reduce spreading the virus.
About Steven Schimpff, M.D. Dr. Schimpff is the former CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center, former head of infectious disease and professor of public policy. He is an author, internist, researcher and professor of medicine.
About Paragon Private Health, LLC Paragon helps create, implement and manage customized concierge medicine programs with private practice physicians to provide enhanced care for patients throughout the US. www.paragonprivatehealth.com
