Wize Pharma's Strategic Transaction Partner Bonus Biogroup Initiates Preclinical Study for Treatment of Respiratory Distress in COVID-19 Patients

- Wize Pharma owns 8.9% of Bonus BioGroup - Bonus BioGroup's mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC)-based drug MesenCure intended to treat acute and life-threatening respiratory distress resulting from COVID-19 and other causes targeting a potential current market of over 1 billion patients