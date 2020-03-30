ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the ever-growing healthcare industry, W Medical Strategy Group (WMSG) has provided consulting services to more than 100 clients, accumulating more than 3 billion dollars in transaction values for the past 6 years. Healthcare companies seeking U.S. expansion often face problems in navigating through complex regulatory and compliance issues, operational difficulties, and searching for partnership opportunities. Dr. Dohyun Cho, CEO and President, founded WMSG in hopes of breaking down these barriers. According to Dr. Cho, "WMSG was established to fulfill overseas companies' needs for the U.S. expansion, and to help amplify Asian healthcare companies' potential competitiveness in the U.S."
WMSG operates media and distribution divisions to provide enriched platforms to professionals in healthcare industry. WMSG hosts the New York Health Forum (NYHF), where discussions on the latest trends and issues in healthcare take place. The NYHF successfully facilitates fruitful networking opportunities for physicians, industry leaders, bio companies, and investors.
Moreover, WMSG has published and distributed the World Asian Medical Journal (WAMJ) for 21 issues to over 38,000 readers around the world. The WAMJ covers interviews of internationally recognized physicians and entrepreneurs of Asian background, recently featuring David Ho, MD, the director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center and Joanne Liu, MD, the former international president of Médecins Sans Frontières. In the next issue, the WAMJ will feature Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, a surgeon and entrepreneur globally recognized for the development of innovative cancer drugs. In his interview, Dr. Soon-Shiong discusses his latest development and its possible application on cancer treatments and viral infections such as Covid-19.
Additionally, in response to the growing popularity of Korean skincare products in the U.S. market, WMSG established Green Alley, the first U.S. distributor devoted to finding only the cleanest skincare brands. Since 2015, Green Alley has been a proud partner with Whole Foods Market, distributing natural ingredient and cruelty-free products in Northeast, Midwest, Florida and Mid-Atlantic regions.
Over 6 years, WMSG has proved its ability to offer tailored solutions to the clients. WMSG's journey continues, and it will grow to cover a wider range of demands in the healthcare arena.
About WMSG
W Medical Strategy Group is a cross-border healthcare consulting firm that uses deep industry expertise and to help companies achieve optimal business results.
https://www.wmedical.org/
Contact:
Alice Kim
Analyst
alice.kim@wmedical.org