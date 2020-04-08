NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has just launched a COVID-19 Smart Chart™, the first free digital resource of its kind that offers a comprehensive listing of state and federal laws, executive orders, and regulations related to the pandemic. The resource will be available on the open web to support legal and compliance professionals during these uncertain times.
The Smart Chart provides up-to-date information on government actions in response to COVID-19 impacting practice areas such as Labor & Employment/HR & Benefits, Health & Infectious Disease, Banking & Finance, Tax, Securities, Small Business Administration, and Education. It also offers comprehensive information and guidance on executive orders and proclamations at the federal and state levels.
This content is available through Smart Chart technology, featured on Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed legal research platform Cheetah™. The technology allows users to quickly select parameters such as jurisdictions, business practices, and topics to create a customized summary in minutes, something that might take days for an individual to research manually. Users also have the ability to email and export content found within the Smart Chart.
"Wolters Kluwer has always been committed to providing professionals with accurate information when they need it most, and in today's environment, there is a clear and present need for getting the right information as quickly as possible," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Legal developments related to COVID-19 are changing nearly every day, and the sheer amount of information available is making it far more difficult for professionals to understand and comply with rules at different levels of government. We are pleased to bring this complimentary Smart Chart to the market to directly address these pain points and help professionals to understand how the pandemic – and the government's subsequent actions – impact them."
The new Smart Chart provides information on the following business practices and topics, with more coming soon:
- Labor & Employment/HR & Benefits
- Health & Infectious Disease
- Banking & Finance
- Tax
- Securities
- Executive Orders & Proclamations Small Business Administration – COMING SOON
- Education – COMING SOON
- Stimulus Package – COMING SOON
To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's COVID-19 Smart Chart, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah-covid-19-state-federal-compare-smart-chart/
About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com
