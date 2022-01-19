CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacred Holdings, a woman-owned CBD company based in the Chicago, Illinois area, is excited to announce their new brand name and expanded product line called Sacred Essentials™. The brand's mission is to help active people everywhere become the best versions of themselves by better managing the pain, stress and inflammation that can come from daily life. The expanded collection features five new CBD wellness products including the Sacred Essentials™ Extra Strength Pain Balm, Sacred Essentials™ CBD Pain Roll-On, enhanced Sacred Essentials™ CBD Wellness Tinctures (CBD/CBN Nighttime Wellness and Extra Strength CBD/CBG Wellness), and the first Sacred Essentials™ CBD Infused Everyday Mints. These new products are in addition to the company's core range of six products, which are also being relaunched and rebranded, with the everyday prices on several long-time customer favorites reduced by 20 to 40 percent.
"We have spent months developing and testing these products to make sure we are offering only the best for our customers," says Silvia Orizaba, Founder of Sacred Essentials™. "We are so proud of our new line that we are renaming ourselves to Sacred Essentials™. This name reflects our commitment to transparency and creating products with essential ingredients sourced from nature. We are also pleased to offer better values on several of our long-time customer favorite products, which will continue to be available along with the new line."
Sacred Essentials™ products contain full spectrum CBD oil obtained from US hemp sources using extraction processes designed to ensure the highest purity and quality. The company's extraction partner knows every grower personally so they can have a hand in the growth of the hemp all the way from seed through extraction. The company then blends its high-quality CBD oil with a variety of essential oils and natural ingredients known to complement the potential wellness benefits of CBD. This includes ingredients like aloe, arnica, and rosemary extracts. Sacred Essentials™ also uses a variety of essential oils including olive, sunflower, lavender, peppermint, coconut, eucalyptus, and cocoa seed butter.
"The world of CBD is ever changing. Within a few years, we have crafted products that our customers trust and enjoy," says Orizaba. "What makes us different is our focus on finding the right combinations of CBD, natural, and other active ingredients to help deliver results our customers can feel. While we offer both oral and topical CBD products, our focus on offering a broad range of topical pain relief solutions is something that really sets us apart."
In addition to the launch of the new formulas, Sacred Essentials™ is sharpening prices and values on some of its most popular products, lowering everyday prices by 20 to 40 percent on http://www.getsacred.com. This includes the company's best-selling Sacred Essentials™ CBD Infused Pain Balm, which will now be offered every day for $39 for the 60g/500mg CBD size while the 170g/1500mg CBD value size will sell for $79. Plus, the company's original formula Sacred Essentials™ CBD Wellness Tinctures in both Vanilla and Chocolate flavors will now sell every day for $39 for a 30ml/500mg CBD bottle.
All products are available at http://www.getsacred.com and expected to roll-out to select retail distribution through 2022.
About Sacred Holdings: Sacred Holdings Inc. is a woman-founded and owned business that makes thoughtfully tested and perfected, real life approved, lines of Hemp Seed Oil and CBD Oil topical and oral products under several brand names including Sacred Essentials™, Sacred Plus™, Sacred Mind & Body® and Hemp Sacred®. These high-quality blends of science and nature were created to help relieve the pain, tension, and stress we face every day. We believe every body is sacred. That's why these purely natural, healthy products were formulated to enhance wellness and revive your true potential. All of our CBD products are full-spectrum and sourced from natural ingredients including hemp. To learn more or choose from a wide array of CBD products, visit http://www.getsacred.com. Sacred Holdings also delivers bulk formulas to select states. For bulk sales, please contact info@getsacred.com.
