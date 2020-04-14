LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of MaskToMe, Hannah Landau, is a recent immigrant from Ukraine. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming an actress but found herself falling into the term "starving actress." After being recently laid off Hanna started making masks just to keep her and her friends busy since they had been laid off.
Now from the overwhelming support they've received, they are hand sewing over 500 masks a day and can scale very quickly with demand in order to get everyone in the country a face mask. She is sending everyone a free mask through her website MaskToMe.com using code MASKTOME!
Before she was donating masks but this is a way simpler way to scale giving back customers only have to pay for shipping.
About MaskToMe.com
MaskToMe.com is a Personal Protection store that was built by Hanna Landau after being laid off of work. All products are handmade by herself and her team. It started with the realization of the need to reduce demand for medical face masks due to COVID-19.
