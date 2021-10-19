LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping people around the world is at the heart of Women of Global Change. The organization is expanding with new International Chapters emerging and National Chapters getting back to hosting in-person events with safety precautions in place.
Each chapter picks a cause and does different service events to support it. Over the summer the Las Vegas Chapter has hosted educational events for children in schools, led a work readiness training and just did a 5k run for the children of Saint Jude, this month they are raising awareness in the fight against breast cancer.
The 5K run was one of first in-person events the Chapter has held in a year and after raising over $3,600+ for their cause, they are ready to go out and do more.
Dr. Monica Bickerstaff Riley, the President of WGC-LV revealed, "St. Jude's has a special place in my heart and we walked for the kids. September was children's cancer awareness month and no donation was too big or too small. Thank you to our sponsors, We NEEDED YOU!"
The Chapter is still asking for donations as your gift could help provide:
- $10 could help St. Jude provide a new toy for hospital play areas or recreational areas at St. Jude housing facilities.
- $30 could help provide a family with meals for one day in the Kay Kafe, the St. Jude cafeteria.
- $100 could help provide a platelet count test for two patients.
Click here to make a donation. When you donate to St. Jude you join others like Ariana Grande, Betty White, Mark Cuban and Kourtney Kardashian.
The LV Chapter also hosted their FIRST English 101/Literature Course on the Harlem Renaissance at The College Of Southern Nevada (CSN) with over 20 youths in attendance. Dr. Monica again revealed how helping children is a focus in her chapter and stated. "KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! A Huge Thanks To Our Founder, Dame Shellie Hunt, For Donating 25 Signed Copies Of Her Bestseller: "The Faces Of Feminine Power," all the students were grateful and happy to read it."
WGC is an international non-profit, social impact organization whose impact has crossed into multiple continents, creating a continually growing international network of members. WGC consistently participates in educational initiatives, business networking events, and national and international projects of betterment through a variety of different programs, missions, and leadership practices. WGC members work together in business, power, and spirit to provide a better world for women, children, and all humankind.
Women of Global Change has been honored by the U.S. Senate and has received five White House awards for the social impact projects it has completed. WGC has a positive impact on communities across the United States and internationally because of the commitment of each region's Chapter President and their teams. Today, WGC focuses its efforts on international and national service opportunities with over 50,000+ families served globally.
Dame Shellie Hunt the founder of WGC encourages chapters to work together as there is strength in numbers. "Being able to touch the lives of children positively has the power to create change for generations." Serving each area based on their specific need and having projects guided by the passion of a chapter president and their team is what makes WGC such a successful organization. Connect with WGC at http://www.thewomenofglobalchange.com as we look for more regional and international Chapter Presidents to shine bright and make a difference in their communities.
For the month of October, the Las Vegas Chapter is raising awareness against the fight against breast cancer. It is still the #2 cause of death in women. And, women of color die at a 40% higher rate! Studies show us that the underlying cause of this malignant cellular migration is STRESS! To register for their next upcoming educational in-person event on how to decrease stress, click here.
