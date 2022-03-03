SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence and Urban Aesthetics have joined forces to provide women affordable and convenient aesthetic services performed by a dedicated medical professional.
Suzana Marku, NP-C, Founder of Urban Aesthetics aims to help women feel confident with their face and body. Introduced in 2020, Urban Aesthetics began in-home visits during a time when COVID-19 was on the rise, allowing patients to still receive specialty aesthetic services from the comfort of their own home.
"At Urban Aesthetics, we are committed to enhancing your life and well-being. With great care, confidentiality, integrity, and knowledge, we will listen to your personal goals and honor your specific needs to give you the absolute best care that you deserve," says Marku. "We are proud to go above and beyond to help women achieve their best self!"
Urban Aesthetics offers an array of affordably priced services including:
- Skin consultations
- Facial extractions
- Chemical peels
- Anti-aging regimens
- Injectable treatments, like Botox, and a variety of fillers for facial and lip enhancement
- Dermaplaning
Urban Aesthetics is designed to fit any lifestyle by offering daytime, evening, and weekend appointments.
For more information about Urban Aesthetics or to request an appointment, visit https://www.womensexcellence.com/urban-aesthetics/.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is a proud partner of WDVD 96.3 Detroit and WJR 760AM radio, serving as the team of women's health experts for both stations. Women's Excellence is currently accepting new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Russette, Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology, (248) 693-0543, jrussette@womensexcellence.com
SOURCE Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology