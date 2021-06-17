DETROIT, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-hosts Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of Women's Excellence, and WJR's Marie Osborne discuss summer health tips for women this month on the Healthy Women Show.
"Women's healthcare can be complicated, and it doesn't get any easier in the summer months! This episode provides great insight on staying healthy this summer as woman from skin care, vaginal health, menopausal management, heat protection, and more. We also discuss a great new treatment option for women with urinary leakage. This treatment is a great option for women this summer who suffer from urinary leakage, but desire a more natural approach to care. The "kegel throne" may be a great option for you," says Zaidan. "We're proud of the innovative services that we can offer to women in our community to keep them safe and healthy!"
A new episode of the "Healthy Woman Show" hosted by Women's Excellence on Detroit's WJR760 AM radio is now available online at http://www.WomensExcellence.com/podcast.
