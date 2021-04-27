DETROIT, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology of southeastern Michigan is excited to announce the expansion of imaging services to a new radiology center in Lake Orion, Michigan. The Women's Radiology Center features advanced ultrasound services, mammography, bone density scans, and body composition analysis.
Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of Women's Excellence strives to ensure that quality, comprehensive care is accessible and convenient for women. "Our new radiology center allows more women in the community access to high-quality imaging services for preventative and diagnostic care," says Zaidan. "Our team of technicians and radiologists demonstrate excellence in the field of imaging."
Supporting their mission of quality and comprehensive care, Women's Excellence is proud to have earned both AIUM accreditation for ultrasound services and ACR accreditation for mammography services. AIUM (American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine) and ACR (American College of Radiology) accreditations are awarded only to facilities that meet rigorous guidelines and technical standards from a peer-reviewed evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists. These accreditations demonstrate that Women's Excellence is competent in every aspect of their operation, including:
- Personnel Education, Training, and Experience
- Document Storage and Record Keeping
- Policies and Procedures Safeguarding Patients, Ultrasound Personnel, and Equipment
- Instrumentation
- Quality Assurance
- Case Studies
The new Women's Radiology Center is located at 1410 S Lapeer Rd, Orion Charter Township, MI 48360.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. Online Patient Support Specialists are available Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm to assist new, current, and prospective patients. The chat is located at the bottom right corner of your computer or mobile device screen at http://www.WomensExcellence.com. During offline hours, all chats sent will be messaged directly to a Women's Excellence team member. Offline messages will receive a response within 24 hours. Messages received during the weekend will be answered the next business week. Appointments can also be made at (248) 693-0543.
About Women's Excellence
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Rochester, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. Women's Excellence is also a proud partner of Detroit's longstanding radio network, WJR 760AM, providing expert women's health news and information. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Russette, Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology, 5867470592, jrussette@womensexcellence.com
SOURCE Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology