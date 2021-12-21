STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, WonderApps AB, the company behind the successful time tracking app - ATracker (over 2 million downloads), announced the launch of its new iPad app: AJournal - Journal & Planner (App Store Link).

AJournal enables users to combine the mindfulness and freedom of handwriting, with the effortless navigation and powerful customization of a digital journal/planner. Users can simply use Apple Pencil to set goals, track progress, reflect and improve, all with help of over 100 pre-designed planners, to-do lists and trackers, which are fully customizable. Users can then navigate easily by dates, weeks, months and projects.

Key features:

  • Journaling / Planning with Apple Pencil, supports texts, images and over 1000 stickers
  • Easy navigation by day, week, month, year or projects, with paging
  • Connect calendar of your choice to daily/weekly planners
  • Over 100 pre-designed templates for an easy start that are also fully customizable
  • Template elements: calendar, to-do list, etc are also fully customizable
  • Real time goal tracking with ATracker elements

We sincerely hope that AJournal can help users to "organize the thoughts, keep track of the goals"!

Media Contact

Jian Yan, WonderApps AB, 46 723 014 410, jian@wonderapps.se

 

SOURCE WonderApps AB

