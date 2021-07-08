DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LRXD, "the original health and happiness agency" has been appointed agency of record by Woodhouse Day Spa. LRXD will create a total brand refresh for Woodhouse Day Spa, including brand positioning, in store visualizations, and national, regional and seasonal broadcast, print and online advertising campaigns.
Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, The Woodhouse Day Spa operates as a high-end day spa franchise that brings a resort experience to a neighborhood setting. Woodhouse prides itself on providing its guests with a tranquil and transformational spa experience with well-appointed amenities, luxurious relaxation spaces, high-end retail and several signature services such as its age-defying, award-winning Minkyti Facial; Four-Handed Massage; Hand Retreat manicure; and Seaweed Leaf pedicure.
In 2021, Woodhouse Day Spa was acquired by Radiance Holdings, the recently formed parent company of Sola Salon Studios, with corporate headquarters in Denver, CO.
"Following our acquisition by Radiance Holdings, we realized we needed to bring in fresh eyes who would quickly help us achieve our growth goals," stated Christina Russell, Radiance Holdings CEO. "The team from LRXD has demonstrated that they understand our brand space. We are excited to experience their creative energy and output."
As the "health and happiness agency," LRXD looks for brands to work with that fit into their corporate culture. "Our team is ready to bring Woodhouse Day Spa's brand message up to the level of the services their customers receive," states LRXD CEO Kelly Reedy. "We believe in promoting a life well-lived, and through our brand work, we will validate how time spent at Woodhouse Day Spa can show off the best you can be in life.'
LRXD is Woodhouse Day Spa's first agency-of-record. They will collaborate on the foundational work needed to take the business to the next level of awareness and brand stature. Understanding the needs of the franchise owners and executive team, LRXD will develop new strategies and messaging, create new service campaigns, and provide experiential and social media strategies. LRXD's initial focus will be Brand Strategy Platform Development. The first campaigns are expected Fall 2021.
ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS
Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector. Led by Christina Russell, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salon Studios, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, and The Woodhouse Day Spa, the largest premium day spa brand in the U.S. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives.
ABOUT THE WOODHOUSE DAY SPA
Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, The Woodhouse Day Spa provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and rooted in wellness. From beginning to end, dedicated spa team members ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. The Woodhouse luxury brand features individually franchised locations that offer a full-service menu of treatments including massage therapies, skincare, nails, waxing, full-body treatments and more. Guests in 21 different states can enjoy the same high-quality signature services across more than 70 locations. For more information, please visit http://www.woodhousespas.com.
About LRXD
LRXD is the Original Health & Happiness Agency. For over 50 years, we have worked with the leading and emerging global brands in the health, mental wellness, organic & plant-based food & beverage, restaurant, sustainability and social impact spaces. https://www.lrxd.com/
Media Contact
David Thalberg, Stryker-Munley Group, +1 9179522580, dthalberg@strykermunleygroup.com
SOURCE Woodhouse Day Spa