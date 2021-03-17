SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A sudden acceleration in the work-from-home trend that began last year has contributed to a growing demand for plastic surgery procedures across the US and other parts of the world. Eminent organizations, such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) have released new data that shows a significant rise in demand for plastic surgery and explains the reasons behind it.
AAFPRS Reports Surge in Demand
Once the state restrictions on elective cosmetic and plastic surgery were eased in 2020, the practitioners have witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand for procedures such as breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, liposuction, Brazilian butt lift, facelift, eyelid surgery, and mommy makeover.
AAFPRS, the world's biggest association of facial plastic surgeons, have published the results of its 2020 member survey that shows 7 in 10 plastic surgeons have reported a jump in treatments and bookings for a variety of aesthetic surgical procedures.
Interestingly, the survey participants were near-unanimous (96 percent) in their opinion that they are experiencing increased patient volume because women and men want to take advantage of working from home, which allows them more flexibility, privacy, and comfort.
ASPS Acknowledges the Demand Boom
ASPS, the world's largest and most respected specialty organization for plastic surgery has acknowledged that post-restrictions, the demand for cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeries across the board has gone up. The spokesperson for the ASPS, Adam Ross, said that the organization would be able to publish actual 2020 estimates for the number of procedures done only in spring 2021.
However, anecdotal evidence and reports from plastic surgeons across the country indicate a significant spike in the number of patients seeking liposculpture 360, breast implants surgery, nose job, buttock augmentation and Brazilian buttock lift, eyelid lift, and comprehensive procedures such as mommy makeover surgery.
Correlation between Work-from-Home and Plastic Surgery
An increasing number of patients who are currently working from home are choosing to go ahead with plastic surgery procedures for the breast, body, and face. Remote working takes off the pressure that they have to be away from the workplace for a significant amount of time for their post-op recovery. Much of their sedentary desk work, virtual meetings, and phone calls can be safely handled even while they are recovering after the surgery.
Complete recovery after major procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, mommy makeover, tummy tuck, or Brazilian butt lift can require several weeks or even months. Being physically present at the workplace during this period makes the patient more vulnerable. Even if they only perform sedentary jobs during recovery, they are exposed to some risk of slip and fall, struck-by accidents, exposure to infections, and travel hazards.
A work-from-home opportunity, on the other hand, eliminates these risks almost entirely. At-home recovery also means the patient will have total privacy during the time when post-surgical bruising, swelling and redness are still visible. The patient does not have to feel self-conscious because there are no colleagues or visitors physically present to notice the signs of their surgery.
