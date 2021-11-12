ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkCare, Inc., a U.S.-based occupational health company with global outreach, completed the asset purchase of the occupational health segment of AllOne Health Resources, Inc., on Oct. 31, 2021.
WorkCare provides innovative employee health management solutions to employers in all types of industries under the direction of occupational medicine physicians, industry subject matter experts and information technology professionals. Over the last several years, AllOne Health has shifted its focus to the expansion of employee assistance programs (EAPs) and other mental health services, which created an opportunity for WorkCare to purchase the occupational health segment.
"We are excited about this opportunity to further expand our capabilities and welcome AllOne's professional occupational health team to WorkCare," said William E. Nixon, WorkCare's president and chief executive officer. "It's a natural fit for us. This purchase fulfills one of our primary business objectives for 2021. It allows WorkCare to build its client base, leverage AllOne Health's established occupational health delivery networks and utilize its information technology platforms."
"Completion of the asset purchase marks a transformational shift in the occupational health space as it brings together two talented occupational health teams offering state-of-the-art services to customers," said Keith Wasley, president and chief executive officer of AllOne Health. "The future is bright for our occupational health team members and our occupational health customers."
"Our origins are similar," said WorkCare's founder and Chief Medical Officer Peter P. Greaney, M.D. "AllOne Health was founded in 1971 by a group of physicians and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. I founded WorkCare in 1984 with the intention of broadening access to occupational medicine expertise. With physician guidance, investments in technology and our people, and always listening to our customers, we have been able to support millions of employees on every step of their work-life journey – from hire to retire. I am gratified to be part of this important step in our growth as a company."
AllOne Health's occupational health division has more than 100 employees serving organizations throughout the U.S. and in 50 other countries. The division will continue to maintain its office in Wilmington, MA, further expanding WorkCare's geographic footprint. WorkCare will now employ over 600 people, including clinicians and allied health professionals; operations and administrative personnel; and a dedicated IT team.
WorkCare has five business divisions: Medical Exams & Travel, Incident Intervention 24/7 telehealth triage, Onsite Services & Clinics, Consulting M.D.s and Clinical Assessment & Leave Management. In the past two years, WorkCare added a comprehensive suite of COVID-19 response services and an Industrial Athlete Program to its portfolio to protect and promote employee health. The company is based in Anaheim, Calif., and has onsite and remote work locations throughout the U.S.
