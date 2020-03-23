AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With people around the world staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak, HealthCode is kicking off April's Million Mile Month early to encourage everyone to keep moving and stay healthy.
HealthCode's Million Mile Month is a virtual wellness challenge in which participants track physical activity – from walking to running to cycling to yoga – with a goal of reaching 1 million miles collectively as a global community by April 30.
With schools, gyms and offices closed and millions of employees working from home to slow the spread of COVID-19, HealthCode is kicking off Million Mile Month a week early on March 25.
"Nothing is more important than the health and wellbeing of our communities around the world as we battle COVID-19,'' said Steve Amos, CEO and founder of HealthCode. "Still, social distancing and quarantining is forcing us to be even more sedentary and even more socially isolated. We are kicking off Million Mile Month a week early to give people and organizations an opportunity to maintain healthy habits while battling stress and remaining connected with colleagues, friends and family.''
Whether it is an employer seeking to promote a culture of wellness or an individual wanting to stay healthy and motivated, the goal of Million Mile Month is to engage in healthy living and connect with the global community.
Million Mile Month is simple. Participants sign up on the Million Mile Month registration page and log miles or minutes on the HealthCode online activity tracker. Throughout the month, the program leaderboard is updated with miles achieved globally. Participants can join as an individual or as an organization.
Organizations can register at https://events.healthcode.org/wellness.
HealthCode is committed to raising awareness on living healthier, happier lives through physical activity, nutrition and the environment. Since launching the first Million Mile Month challenge in 2014, HealthCode's programs have expanded.
HealthCode offers quarterly activity events with more than 50,000 participants and organizations across all 50 U.S. states and in 30 countries. In addition to Million Mile Month in April, programs include iResolve in January, Triathlon in a Month in July and Marathon in a Month in October.
About HealthCode
HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and raising awareness on the benefits of physical activity, nutrition, the environment and community connections. For more information visit https://healthcode.org.