ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Workit Health, the nation's leading provider of telemedicine addiction care, announced it has been awarded grant funding through the Michigan Business Development Program, managed by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). This funding will be used to hire business and technology leaders in southeast Michigan as the company scales its operations locally and nationally.
Workit Health joins other leading tech startups in creating competitive job opportunities for professionals in Michigan. Workit's digital addiction care program leverages technology to expand access to evidence-based treatment, providing an exciting opportunity for individuals seeking an impactful career.
"Workit Health, headquartered in Ann Arbor, has a close relationship with the tech community in the region, and is eager to leverage the talent in Michigan to further expand access to treatment," Lisa McLaughlin, Workit's Co-Founder says. "Robin and I both have ties to Ann Arbor and intentionally decided to grow the company here. Incredible local catalysts like the MEDC and founders who are redefining entrepreneurship in our region have played a pivotal role in our rise. We are active boosters of the digital health scene in Michigan and are committed to serving as a high-growth anchor for the sector in the region."
"We are looking for leaders and innovators to join us as Workit continues to reach for the next level of care delivery," Robin McIntosh, Workit's Co-Founder, says. "Workit Health is excited to expand its capacity to offer quick, on-demand access to addiction treatment."
"The Ann Arbor region continues to thrive as a tech and professional services hub in the state, and this investment by Workit further underscores the competitive advantages our state has to offer growing tech businesses — from the strength of our business climate to our talented workforce," said Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President Josh Hundt. "This investment by Workit will create at least 179 excellent, high-wage jobs, with the potential for many more in the future. We're pleased to work with our partners at the city of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor SPARK to support this project, and we look forward to working with Workit Health as the company continues to grow and expand in Michigan."
About Workit Health
Workit Health is an addiction healthcare company offering online, on-demand evidence-based addiction treatment including telehealth medication for opioid use disorder. We partner with healthcare organizations to deliver an innovative digital health solution that blends the best of human-centered design, technology, and science. Through our mobile and web apps, members meet with clinicians, counselors, and coaches and work on completing self-set recovery goals. Our interactive curriculum of over 1,000 engaging online courses keep members on track in the comfort of home. We offer 24/7 recovery that fits into daily life, designed by experts. Learn more at workithealth.com.
About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit http://www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at http://www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
