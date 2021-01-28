TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Workit Health, the nation's leading provider of telemedicine addiction care, announced the expansion of its virtual medically-assisted treatment program to Ohio, with a headquarters opening in the greater Toledo area. Through Workit Health's web and phone apps, Ohioans will be able to meet with licensed clinicians and counselors, join online recovery groups, and receive FDA-approved medication for opioid and alcohol use disorder prescribed through their local pharmacy.
"As an emergency medicine physician in Ohio, I see the heartbreaking effects of deadly fentanyls combined with the social isolation of COVID-19," said Paul Leonard, MD, Workit Health's Chief Medical Officer. "People are struggling with drug and alcohol use but unsure about in-person help because of coronavirus. Our programs at Workit Health eliminate that fear. Patients receive buprenorphine after a telemedicine visit, and begin to feel like themselves again."
Ohio has the fourth-highest drug overdose rate in the United States, with drug death rates spiking in Ohio and nationwide due to stress and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of this, only 55% of Ohio treatment centers offer buprenorphine, the medication recognized by SAMHSA as the gold-standard of treatment for opioid use disorder. Many traditional treatment centers have reduced capacity or transportation options, and social distancing requirements limit access to traditional support systems like church, family, and support groups.
"My co-founder Robin and I each navigated the treatment maze before we were lucky enough to find long-term recovery," said Lisa McLaughlin, Workit Health's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We know not all Ohio buprenorphine providers accept insurance, include counseling, or offer virtual care — we're excited to bring Workit Health's quality of care to Ohioans while making it easier than ever before to start a recovery program."
In addition to at-home opioid use disorder treatment, the Workit Health program offers clinical support for alcohol use disorder. Positive outcomes for Workit's virtual medically-assisted treatment programs have been established in five states, with 84% retention after 30 days and a net promoter score of 91. Both the opioid and alcohol use disorder programs will be covered by many commercial and public insurance plans for Ohioans. Ohio healthcare organizations will partner with Workit Health to ensure a warm handoff from emergency department visits to treatment.
Workit Health is an addiction healthcare B-corporation offering online, on-demand evidence-based addiction treatment including telehealth medication for opioid use disorder. Workit Health partners with healthcare organizations to deliver an innovative digital health solution that blends the best of human-centered design, technology, and science. Through mobile and web apps, members meet with clinicians and Master's level coaches and complete self-set recovery goals. Workit Health offers 24/7 recovery that fits into daily life, designed by experts. Learn more at workithealth.com.
