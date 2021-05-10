TOLEDO, Ohio, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's leading provider of telemedicine addiction care, announced that it has been awarded funding through the Ohio State Opioid Response (SOR) 2.0 program. The funding, made available by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) and Recovery Ohio, will be used to help communities continue to fight against opioid addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
Workit Health has been awarded the funds under the 'Use of Innovation' category. Grantees in this category will support technology development and advance innovation in Ohio's behavioral health care delivery system. Workit's digital addiction care program leverages technology to expand access to evidence-based treatment, and this funding will expand treatment services for commonly co-occurring physical and behavioral health conditions including Hepatitis C. Workit's comprehensive treatment programs meet members where they are and deliver improved long-term health outcomes.
"This federal funding will expand our ability to work with local community partners and use innovative means of technology to support Ohioans in need and on their recovery journeys, especially as we work through the impact of the pandemic on the mental health and substance use treatment needs," said Governor Mike DeWine.
"With the fourth-highest drug overdose rate in the country, innovative digital programs are needed in Ohio more than ever," said Robin McIntosh, Workit Health's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We are grateful to have the support of OhioMHAS and Recovery Ohio to support our rapid expansion within the state."
"A year into the pandemic, we're still seeing its effects in increased overdose rates and reduced capacity in traditional systems of care," said Paul Leonard, Workit Health's Chief Medical Officer. "This funding will ensure we're meeting Ohio's demand for telemedicine addiction care."
"We're seeing a real need for our services from our local communities in Ohio, and are proud to partner with local hospitals, traditional treatment centers, and practitioners to ensure quick access to Workit Health's evidence-based care," said Thasia Award, Workit Health's Clinical Site Director in Ohio.
"While the pandemic has rightfully been front and center in everyone's minds, the opioid epidemic hasn't gone away – it persists as a threat to our citizens and our communities," said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. "This funding will help local partners like Workit Health connect even more Ohioans to treatment and recovery services and support their use of new technology and innovation to stem the tide of addiction and overdose deaths."
Workit Health joins 20 other county mental health and addiction services boards and local providers in leveraging technology to combat the opioid crisis in Ohio. The funding comes at a time when many communities are experiencing increased demand for behavioral health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Workit expanded its services to Ohio in January, it's coverage has grown to more than 5.6 million Ohioans across all lines of business. Through Workit Health's web and phone apps, individuals can meet with licensed clinicians and counselors, join online recovery groups, and receive FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder prescribed through their local pharmacy.
About Workit Health: Workit Health is an addiction healthcare B-corporation offering online, on-demand evidence-based addiction treatment including telehealth medication for opioid use disorder. Workit Health partners with healthcare organizations to deliver an innovative digital health solution that blends the best of human-centered design, technology, and science. Through mobile and web apps, members meet with clinicians and Master's level coaches and complete self-set recovery goals. Workit Health offers 24/7 recovery that fits into daily life, designed by experts. Learn more at workithealth.com.
For more information about Ohio's State Opioid Investments, visit https://mha.ohio.gov/About-Us/Grants-and-Funding/Federal-Funding/State-Opioid-Response.
