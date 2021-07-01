ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, a leader in the fitness industry with more than 180 units across the country, hosted its annual franchise conference — called "The Year of Awesome" — from June 25 to June 27 in Alpharetta, Georgia.
More than 300 Workout Anytime franchise and vendor partners attended the conference, which focused on digital marketing strategies in a post-COVID landscape. This included educational breakouts and sessions surrounding best practices.
"We're the first fitness brand in the industry to host a face-to-face conference since the pandemic began," said Greg Maurer, Workout Anytime VP of Fitness. "More than just a conference, this is a coming out party for the entire fitness industry. And for us and our franchise partners, it's a major celebration."
With nearly 20% of fitness clubs nationwide permanently closed as a result of the pandemic, there's reason for the 22-year-old Workout Anytime brand to celebrate.
"While COVID shutdowns were devastating in the retail and service industries, we are very well managed, which means that we're now in a great spot," said Maurer. "The market didn't shrink, but the industry did."
Workout Anytime is in a rapid growth phase with eight new locations already opened this year and another 30 in the pipeline. The brand is also outperforming pre-COVID sales, with online sales up by 38% in Q1 of 2021 compared to 2019 and in-club sales up by seven percent.
The brand will also open its first international locations in Honduras and Costa Rica in Q4. Workout Anytime is well positioned to capture what's expected to be increased demand, as members seek to shed the 'quarantine fifteen,' get back to their former fitness levels and make their health a priority.
"The pandemic was a wake up call for a very good reason," Maurer said. "Many of the people who passed away as a result of COVID had comorbidities. There's a growing awareness of the importance of fitness. It's no longer just about looking good, it's about being healthy. Taking care of yourself has become a priority."
Boasting more than 275,000 members nationwide, the 24/7 fitness brand focuses on wellness and exercise programs aimed at helping customers with their overall mental and emotional health. Offering a wide range of equipment, small group programming, personal training and nutrition advice — and increasingly, recovery services like infrared saunas — Workout Anytime's franchise partners provide a personal touch that larger fitness brands can't offer.
"We're a community-based organization, so our franchise partners typically live in the communities they serve," Maurer said. "They know the police and the public servants who do shift work and want to utilize our 24/7 clubs. Ours is a hyper-personal model, one that's dependent upon an amazing franchisee team."
To show its appreciation, the brand honored many of its outstanding franchise partners at the conference, with awards for the highest revenue, the most successful personal training programs, those displaying the most "heart and soul," franchisee of the year and more.
For this relationship-focused fitness franchise and its dedicated partners, there's never been a better time to help clients across the country achieve their personal health and fitness goals. "We are not only standing, we are prospering," Maurer said. "Happy days are here again!"
