ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Asian Medical Journal, otherwise known as WAMJ, is published to present multidisciplinary perspectives on healthcare and related issues.
The following interviews ran in the 2019 and 2020 editions of WAMJ as the 'Inspirational Healthcare Leader' features. While the conversations may be from a few editions back, these glimpses of healthcare heroes still resonate as the world continues the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The WAMJ covers interviews from internationally-recognized physicians and leaders of Asian background, featuring Joanne Liu, M.D., the former international president of Médecins Sans Frontières (Issue 19), and Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., a surgeon and entrepreneur globally recognized for the development of innovative cancer drugs (Issue 21).
Joanne Liu, M.D., C.M., a pediatric emergency physician who recently completed her term as the President of MSF(Médecins Sans Frontières, Doctors Without Borders), continued her fieldwork, alongside other providers both from MSF and from the communities she served. Dr. Liu describes some of the desperate conditions her organization faces in areas where the disease is rampant, but care is scarce, not least because, too often, belligerents kill indiscriminately. Even apart from live fire, the countries MSF serves often face abject poverty, unsafe water, and severe malnutrition. Death can come quickly. MSF overcomes challenges that most health professionals never face. MSF and Dr. Liu's story is inspiring.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., was born and educated in South Africa. He continued his study in Canada and the U.S., achieving notable advances from academic medical centers in his work with transplantation surgery and the management of cancer and diabetes. Despite his clinical prowess, however, Dr. Soon-Shiong soon applied his formidable talents to a veritable smorgasbord of other fields, including pharmaceutical development, stem cell research, biotechnology, health information technology, supercomputers, augmented intelligence, journalism, philanthropy, and even professional sports, as a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. Today, Dr. Soon-Shiong and his colleagues, harnessing both innate killer cells and adaptive T cells, have made major progress towards the development of a high-dose chemotherapy-free cancer memory vaccine, which has shown impressive efficacy against triple-negative breast cancer and head and neck cancers.
