DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biobanking: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biobanks, also known as biorepositories and biolibraries, collect, process, store and distribute human bio-specimens and associated data. The large-scale collection of biological samples with well-annotated clinical and pathological data is critical to research studies. Biobanks are critical resource for researchers to access the required sample and corresponding health information for their research studies. The samples and associated data are used for a range of purposes including genetic and translational research, drug discovery and development, disease-specific biomarker identification and diagnostics studies. Analytical information and insights gained from the biospecimen database can be translated into actionable results for physicians, patients, and life sciences companies; biobanks are critical biomedical databases and research resources. They are vital to the development of novel diagnostics and drugs and for closing the gap between available clinical information and genetic studies.
Given the growing demand for well-annotated, high-quality biospecimens and omics-rich data sets for therapeutic and diagnostic development programs, there has been significant growth in the number of biobanks since 2000. It is estimated that over 1 billion samples are stored in over 1,000 biobanks around the world. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for bio-banked samples in the area of genomics, metagenomics, proteomics, personalized medicine, disease biology and public health. Increasing funding from private and governmental organizations for biobanks, increasing genomic research activities and increasing investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies are the other key factors driving the growth in the biobanking market.
Biobanks have become vital to improving population health by making medicine more effective and customized. Demand for biobanking solutions that protect sample integrity and security, and facilitate easy sample access, quick sample retrieval and dispatch times, has also been increasing at a significant rate in the last decade.
The report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for biobanking. It provides a detailed description of the different types of biobanks worldwide. The biobanking market is segmented based on their application as basic/scientific research and clinical research/therapeutics. Each application segments' historical and projected market revenues are provided in the report. The global market for biobanking is also segmented based on sample type and ownership types. The market revenue for each geographical segment, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW), have also been provided in the report.
This research covers biobanks dealing with basic science and clinical research. Forensic science, paternity testing, cryopreservation facilities or screening disease testing for newborns and fertility clinics dealing with ovum, sperm and embryo biobanks are not covered in this report. Transplantation and graft-related biobanks dealing with heart valves, cornea and cartilage/tendon are also not covered. Tissue banks for orthopedic, spine, dental, maxillofacial surgery and stem cells biobank for regenerative medicine are also not covered in this report.
The Report Includes
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for biobanking technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for biobanking technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for biobanking products
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for biobanks, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by sample type, application, ownership type, and region
- Identification of novel biobanking products and promising new technologies still in the development and testing stage and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
- Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing biobanking industry
- Insight into recent patent activities on biobanking techniques, R&D activities, clinical trials under process, and selected list of biobanking studies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Biobank Overview
- The Process of Biobanking
- Classification of Biobanks
- Disease-Oriented/Clinical Based Biobanks
- Population-Based Biobanks
- Applications of Biobanks
- Users of Biobanks
- Biobanking Costs
Chapter 4 Current Biobanks Worldwide
Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Public Funding in Biobank Projects
- Increasing Applications in Drug Discovery and Development
- Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Spending
- Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods
- Growing Focus on Mainstream Precision Medicine and Rise of Genomic Medicine/Clinical Genomics
- Biobanking Technique Advancements
- Growing Private Biobanking
- Market Restraints
- Legal and Ethical Challenges
- Sustainability
- Lack of Standardization/Harmonization
- Insufficient Awareness About Biobanking Activities
- SWOT Analysis of Global Biobanking Industry
- Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Sample Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Ownership Type
Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Amgen, Inc.
- Astrazeneca plc
- Avantor Inc.
- Azenta Life Sciences
- Biokryo GmbH
- Bruker Corp.
- Centogene N.V.
- Hamilton Co.
- Indivumed GmbH
- Merck Kgaa
- Qiagen N.V.
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6or5ju
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-biobanking-technologies-and-markets-analysis-report-2022-increasing-public-funding-in-biobank-projects-and-growing-private-biobanking-301542608.html
SOURCE Research and Markets