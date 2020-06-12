DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals
- Deal terms analysis
- Partnering agreement structure
- Partnering contract documents
- Top deals by value
- Most active deal makers
- Financial deal terms for bioinformatics
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 1200 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by bioinformatics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and bioinformatics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in bioinformatics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of bioinformatics technologies and products.
Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of bioinformatics deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of bioinformatics agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Comprehensive access to over 1100 bioinformatics deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- Detailed access to actual bioinformatics contracts enter into by the leading bigpharma companies
- Insight into the terms included in a bioinformatics agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatics dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top bioinformatics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.3. Most active bioinformatics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Bioinformatics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
