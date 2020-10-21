World Cord Blood Day 2020 Speakers to Present Revolutionary CAR-NK Cell Therapy, Potential Treatments for Covid-19 Related MIS-C and Advantages of Cord Blood in Stem Cell Transplants

World Cord Blood Day 2020 (November 17th) virtual conference attendees will learn about cord blood's potential in stem cell transplants, regenerative medicine, and CAR-NK cell therapy, as well as the potential use of cord tissue for Covid-19 related MIS-C. Free educational events will also be held around the globe.