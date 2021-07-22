DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Infection Control Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$927.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Select Companies Featured:
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental Facilities
- Recent Market Activity
- Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection Control Products Market
- Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Noteworthy Trends and Issues
- Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious Material
- Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices
- Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related Allergies
- Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves
- Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves
- Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of Infections
- Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in Dental Practices
- Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants
- Go Green: Order of the Day
- Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence
- Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to the Fore
- Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel
- Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on Infection Control
- Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control Practices in Dental Clinics
- Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection Control Challenges for Dental Clinics
- Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices
- MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in Dental Practices
- Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry
- Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines
- Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients
- Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for Dental Practices
- Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of Products
- Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection
- Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on the Fast Track
- A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection Control Products in the US
