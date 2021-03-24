DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disease Analysis: Diabetic Nephropathy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is caused by damage to small blood vessels which can cause the kidneys to be less efficient in their blood filtration role or to fail altogether.

The disease is a clinical syndrome characterized by albuminuria, decline in glomerular filtration rate, and elevated arterial blood pressure. Up to 50% of diabetics with a disease duration of over 20 years have diabetic nephropathy.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

  • Latest key takeaways

DISEASE BACKGROUND

  • Definition and diagnosis
  • Risk factors
  • Etiology/pathogenesis
  • Stages and prognosis
  • Patient segmentation
  • CV co-morbidities

TREATMENT

  • Major treatment guidelines
  • Prescribing trends - screening and antihypertensives
  • Prescribing trends - antidiabetics
  • Treatment setting

EPIDEMIOLOGY

  • Prevalence methodology

MARKETED DRUGS

PIPELINE DRUGS

KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

  • Bayer Finerenone could Face Review Issue in Hyperkalemia Risk
  • EC Approves Extended Invokana Indication on Renal Outcomes in DKD

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

  • Sponsors by status
  • Sponsors by phase
  • Recent events

DRUG ASSESSMENT MODEL

  • Generically available ACE inhibitors and ARBs
  • SGLT-2 inhibitors
  • Other classes

MARKET DYNAMICS

FUTURE TRENDS

CONSENSUS FORECASTS

RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

  • Finerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy (October 23, 2020)
  • DMX-200 for Diabetic Nephropathy (September 14, 2020)
  • Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy (August 30, 2020)
  • Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy (July 28, 2020)
  • Finerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy (July 9, 2020)
  • TMX-049 for Diabetic Nephropathy (June 13, 2020)
  • Farxiga for Diabetic Nephropathy (March 30, 2020)
  • RDEA3170 for Diabetic Nephropathy (November 9, 2019)
  • Esaxerenone for Diabetic Nephropathy (November 7, 2019)
  • Praliciguat for Diabetic Nephropathy (October 30, 2019)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS

KEY OPINION LEADER INSIGHTS

UNMET NEEDS

BIBLIOGRAPHY

  • Prescription information

APPENDIX

