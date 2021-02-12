The World Federation of Neurology is pleased to announce its launch of the Brain Health Initiative, a global campaign to promote the importance of brain health. The programming aims to reduce the burden of brain diseases and disorders, which are the second leading cause of death globally. To launch the initiative, the World Federation of Neurology is hosting a webinar on February 17 at 3:00 p.m. UK. The webinar is free to attend and registration can be found at https://bit.ly/3ttIzuT.