MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO), together with the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), invite its member societies, partners and health care professionals in the medical specialty to register for its first live global webinar event on Saturday, 29 May 2021, as part of its World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) campaign entitled Obesity: An Ongoing Pandemic.
PROGRAM DETAILS
The scientific program will begin at 11:00 UTC/07:00 New York/13:00 Italy/16:30 India/19:00 China and is scheduled to last 4.5 hours. Sessions will feature hot topics in obesity (e.g. nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer, and diabetes), clinical cases studies, and a discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients with obesity. Each session includes time for Q&A, allowing attendees to participate in the discussions.
Led by the WDHD co-chairs, Profs. Lilian Kow (Australia), Guilherme Macedo (Portugal), Reem Sharaiha (USA) and James Toouli (Australia), the WDHD scientific program features international faculty representing 13 different countries. The complete program can be found at: http://www.wdhd2021.org/program.
FREE REGISTRATION & CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION CREDITS
Registration is open to all, including gastroenterologists, hepatologists, GI surgeons, and other health care professionals. There is no cost to register for the WDHD webinar on 29 May 2021. Registered attendees will receive access to all sessions and panel discussions, access to the webinar recording, and an attendance certificate. To register, please visit the WDHD 2021 event website at http://www.wdhd2021.org/registration/.
CME credits are currently pending. An application has been made to the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME®).
GET INVOLVED
WDHD is a yearlong campaign, with events and activities organized throughout the year! Join WGO and IFSO and organize an event of your own! Past events organized have included lectures, virtual sessions, webinars, podcasts, infographics, press conferences, symposia, walkathons, patient awareness camps, creating a World Digestive Health Week, and much more. We invite you to take action and celebrate!
Additionally, webpages devoted to the WDHD campaign have been developed, which consist of tools and resources for health care professionals and the general public.
To register for the free virtual event on 29 May 2021, visit WDHD website: http://www.wdhd2021.org
To learn more about WDHD activities or to join the celebration, please visit:
WGO: https://www.worldgastroenterology.org/wgo-foundation/wdhd/wdhd-2021 | @WorldGastroOrg on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram | WDHD hashtag on social media: #WDHD2021
IFSO: http://www.ifso.com | @user4IFSO on Facebook | @IfsoSecretariat on Twitter | @ifsoglobal on Instagram
ABOUT THE WORLD GASTROENTEROLOGY ORGANISATION
Formed in 1935 and incorporated in 1958, the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) is a federation of 117 member societies and 4 regional associations of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and other related disciplines, representing over 50,000 individuals worldwide, focusing on the improvement of standards in gastroenterology training and education on a global scale. WGO's mission is to promote, to the general public and healthcare professional alike, an awareness of the worldwide prevalence and optimal care of gastrointestinal and liver disorders, and to improve care of these disorders, through the provision of high quality, accessible and independent education and training.
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION FOR THE SURGERY OF OBESITY AND METABOLIC DISORDERS
The International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) is a federation composed of 72 national associations of bariatric surgeons and integrated health professionals such as nurse, practitioners, dieticians, nutritionists, psychologists, internists and anesthesiologists, involved in the treatment of morbidly obese patients in addition to individual members from countries that have not yet formed a national association. IFSO's mission is to unify the Global Scientific, Surgical and Integrated Health Communities, for the purpose of dissemination of knowledge, collaboration and establishing universal standards of care for the treatment of individuals with adiposity-based chronic disease.
Media Contact
Marissa Lopez, CAE, Executive Director, World Gastroenterology Organisation, +1 414-918-9798, info@worldgastroenterology.org
