LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Gym International, the iconic global fitness brand, has big plans for Texas. World Gym has signed franchise agreements for brand new gyms in Kyle and Cleburne, Texas. The two new gyms join World Gyms in Ingram Park in San Antonio, Beaumont, North Dowlen, Texas City, Burleson and a previously announced gym in Houston.
"With a 45-year legacy shaping the modern fitness industry, World Gym is continuing to innovate and grow," said Lewis Stanton, Chief Executive Officer of World Gym International. "The changes and investments we've made over the last 18 months, have helped current franchisees open additional locations and brought new entrepreneurs to the World Gym brand."
World Gym Kyle will be owned and operated by Leyon Greene, a former professor of meteorology who saw the pandemic as an opportunity to go into business for himself while doing something he loved. Greene is currently scouting locations for his World Gym and hopes to be open in just a few months.
The husband-and-wife team from World Gym Burleson, Craig and Caroline Hermans and their partner Donna Burger are opening their second location, this time in Cleburne, just about 20 minutes away from their first gym. Craig Hermans was instrumental in creating the All-New World Gym Athletics, helping to shape the programming for coaches across the network. Across from the Yellow Jacket Stadium, World Gym Cleburne will be located at 1301 W. Henderson, Cleburne, TX, 76033. The 20,000 square foot facility will be a one stop solution for total health and wellness, including a general practitioners office, a physical therapist, an aesthetician, a chiropractor, and a barbershop. World Gym Cleburne is expected to open this fall.
The new World Gym franchisees in Texas follow a transformative year for World Gym International. The company invested in many significant new initiatives with more operations and marketing support than ever for franchisees, including strong local area marketing to drive leads and revenue for each World Gym location. World Gym also added new revenue streams for the company, leaning into the hybrid franchising model, like World Gym Anywhere. World Gym Anywhere is the only on-demand fitness training platform featuring workouts and training sessions from the best World Gym coaches, trainers, and instructors from all over the globe. As a result, the brand is attracting first-time franchisees and entrepreneurs and seasoned multi-unit franchise operators.
About World Gym International
The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities. Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognized brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe. With its headquarters located in Southern California, World Gym currently has over 230 locations on 6 continents. To learn more about World Gym and franchise opportunities with this storied brand, please visit worldgymfranchising.com.
