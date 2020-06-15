DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates. Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy. This report explores the converging of histology, genomics and liquid biopsy and examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a change of focus.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?
1.2 Immuno-oncology - the looming cure
1.3 Market Definition
1.4 Methodology
2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
2.0 The Immune System
2.1 Immuno Oncology Diagnostics
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
3.1.6 Public National/regional lab
3.1.7 Hospital lab
3.1.8 Physician Lab
3.1.9 Audit Body
3.1.10 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments
6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
- Genomics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abcam
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience
- Angle plc
- Apocell
- ARUP Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Bioarray Genetics
- BioCartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad
- Bio-Techne
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clearbridge BioMedics
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp
- CytoTrack
- Dako (Agilent)
- Diagnologix LLC
- Epic Sciences
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GRAIL
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivoscribe
- Leica Biosystems
- Luminex
- MDx Health
- Merck & Co., Inc
- MIODx
- Molecular MD
- MRM Proteomics Inc
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- Nanostring
- Natera
- Neogenomics
- New Oncology
- Oncocyte
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Pfizer
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Quanterix
- Rarecells SAS
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens
- Silicon Biosystems
- SkylineDx
- SRI International
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- Trovagene
- Vortex Biosciences
7. The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview
7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Assay Type
7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Base/Final Year Comparison
7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Base Year
7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - End Year
7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Share by Year
7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Assay Type - Segments Growth
8. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type
8.1 Checkpoint
8.1.1 Table Checkpoint - by Country
8.1.2 Chart - Checkpoint Growth
8.2 Cytokine
8.2.1 Table Cytokine - by Country
8.2.2 Chart - Cytokine Growth
8.3 Germline Genetic
8.3.1 Table Germline Genetic - by Country
8.3.2 Chart - Germline Genetic Growth
8.4 Genetic Tumor
8.4.1 Table Genetic Tumor - by Country
8.4.2 Chart - Genetic Tumor Growth
8.5 Tumor Microenvironment
8.5.1 Table Tumor Microenvironment - by Country
8.5.2 Chart - Tumor Microenvironment Growth
8.6 Other
8.6.1 Table Other - by Country
8.6.2 Chart - Other Growth
9. Appendices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9fdqf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716