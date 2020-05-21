DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The disposable hospital supplies market is poised to grow by $ 39.06 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This report on the disposable hospital supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing incidences of infectious diseases, increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures and growing demand for disposables to avoid nosocomial infections. The study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable hospital supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, a rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers and high growth potential in emerging economies is contributing to market growth.
The disposable hospital supplies market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.
The disposable hospital supplies market covers the following areas:
- Disposable hospital supplies market sizing
- Disposable hospital supplies market forecast
- Disposable hospital supplies market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable hospital supplies market vendors that include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Also, the disposable hospital supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ansell Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Nipro Corp.
- Semperit AG Holding
- Smith & Nephew Plc
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knqlp2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716