This report on the global patient temperature management systems market examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures. In addition, growing adoption of disposable devices is anticipated to boost market growth.
The global patient temperature management systems market is segmented as below:
Product
- Patient Warming Devices
- Patient Cooling Devices
Application
- Perioperative Care
- Neonates Care
- Acute Care
Geographic segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global patient temperature management systems market, including 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Group, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Belmont Medical Technologies, Enthermics Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical Group Ltd., Stryker Corp. and The Surgical Company Group .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Patient warming devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Patient cooling devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Asahi Kasei Group
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Belmont Medical Technologies
- Enthermics Inc.
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Medtronic Plc
- Smiths Medical Group Ltd.
- Stryker Corp.
- The Surgical Company Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
