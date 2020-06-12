DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 report provides an understanding and access to the Microbiome partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. It provides an understanding and access to the Microbiome partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Microbiome partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Microbiome technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Microbiome deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 includes:
- Trends in Microbiome dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Microbiome deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Microbiome deals
- Access to over 170 Microbiome deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading antibody deals by value since 2010
- Most active Microbiome dealmakers since 2010
- The leading Microbiome partnering resources
In Global Microbiome Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Microbiome dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading Microbiome deals
Chapter 4 - Most active Microbiome dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Microbiome contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Microbiome dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
A selection of companies included:
- 4D Pharma
- Abbvie
- ADL Bionatur Solutions
- Alimentary Health
- Allergan
- Amag Pharmaceuticals
- Assembly Biosciences
- AstraZeneca
- Azitra
- Bertin Pharma
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BIOASTER
- Biocore
- Biomecite Diagnostics
- Biomillenia
- Circuit Clinical
- Commense
- Companion PBx
- ConsortiaTX
- CoreBiome
- Cornell University
- CosmosID
- CryoXtract
- Dermala
- Diversigen
- DuPont Pioneer
- Eagle Genomics
- Emulate
- EnBiotix
- Enterome Bioscience
- EpiBiome
- Evelo Biosciences
- Evogene
- Evolve BioSystems
- Evotec
- Helomics
- Holobiome
- Human Longevity
- IBM
- Intract Pharma
- Intralytix
- ISOThrive
- Jackson Laboratory
- Janssen Biotech
- Jennewein Biotechnologie
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- JSR
- Kaleido Biosciences
- L'Oreal
- Leiden University
- Leidos
- LNC
- Locus Biosciences
- MaaT Pharma
- One Codex
- OpenBiome
- OptiBiotix
- Origin Biosciences
- Owlstone Medical
- Pfizer
- Pharmabiota
- Prescient Medical
- PureTech Health
- Qiagen
- Quark Venture
- Quimica Europea
- Rebiotix
- SACCO
- Salix Pharmaceuticals
- Seres Therapeutics
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Venture Life
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Viome
- Weizmann Institute
- Xycrobe Therapeutics
- Yili Industrial Group
- Zymo Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wiymy
