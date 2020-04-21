DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market Global Report 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global molecular diagnostics market was worth $8.62 billion in 2019. North America was the largest region in 2019. Major players in the market are Abbott, bioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, Grifols, Hologic, Novartis, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company.
This report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider molecular diagnostics market, and compares it with other markets.
The increasing prevalence of cancer globally increases the demand for molecular diagnostic tests for effective diagnosis of cancer over the coming years, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. The complexity involved in regulatory and legal requirements that applies to molecular diagnostics tests is expected to limit the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.
The advances in genomics and proteomics is a key trend driving the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. Following the trend, Genome Canada, a source of funding for genomics and proteomics, announced plans to invest $16 million between the period April 2015 and March 2017. The growing research in proteomics and genomics will help develop more advanced molecular diagnostic techniques in the forecast period.
In August 2018, Bruker Corporation, an American based manufacturer of scientific instruments for molecular and materials research announced plans to acquire majority stake in Hain Lifescience for undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Bruker to expand its presence in attractive microbiology and virology infectious disease MDx markets, and add tuberculosis and mycobacteria testing, virology and in human genetics MDx, and a pipeline for multiplex syndromic panel testing to it's portfolio. Hain Lifescience is an infectious disease molecular diagnostics (MDx) specialist and provides solutions for detecting microbial and viral pathogens, antibiotic resistance testing, and human genetic diseases.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Molecular Diagnostics Market Characteristics
3. Molecular Diagnostics Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Molecular Diagnostics Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market
4. Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Polymerase Chain Rreaction (PCR)
- DNA Sequencing
- Next-Generation Sequencing
4.2. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
- Software & Services
4.3. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Oncology
- Pharmacogenomics
- Infectious Diseases
- Genetic Testing
- Neurological Disease
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Microbiology
- Others
4.4. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Others (Blood Banks, Home Health Agencies, and Nursing Homes)
5. Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies
- Alere
- Bayer AG
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biocartis Group N.V.
- BioMerieux S.A.
- Cepheid
- Dako
- Danaher Corporation
- Diasorin
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Grifols
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Illumina
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- Qiagen
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jey7n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716