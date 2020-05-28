DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$525 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised CAGR of 2.9%. Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.5% and reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$12.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$13 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems segment will reach a market size of US$62.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$176.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market landscape.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Digirad Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
- Philips Healthcare
- Positron Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recent Market Activity
- Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude
- US - The Dominant Market
- Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities
- PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems
- Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth
- Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
- Ageing Population - A Vital Demography
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market
- A Competitive Analysis of Major Players in the Nuclear Medicine Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects
- Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
- Select Technological Advances
- Full-Body PET Scanner on the Horizon
- Wearable PET Scanner for Neurological Imaging
- CZT Detectors Help GE's New Scanner to Provide Better Images at Low Radiation
- Limited Potential Exists for Further Improvements in System Physics
- Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging
- Software Makes an Impact in SPECT Image Acquisition Times
- Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis
- Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market
- Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear Medicine
- Battling Alzheimer's Disease - A Powerful Market Force for Nuclear Medicine
- Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy
- PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues
- Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success
- SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency
- Cardiocentric SPECT
- Cardio-Focused Collimation
- Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology
- Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for PET
- Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
- PET/MRI Makes Inroads
- Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems
- Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR Systems
- Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems
- PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft Tissue Contrast
- Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
- Factors Restricting Market Growth
- High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth
- Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern
- Canadian Scientists Discover Means to Address Supply Shortages
- Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market Potential
- Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth
- Bottlenecks in Developing Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8egzt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716