Demand for Industrial Enzymes used in Textiles & Leather applications is anticipated to decline drastically in 2020 compared to 2019, estimated at -8.2% Y-o-Y due to the decline in Chinese textile production, with volumes shifting away from China to countries with lower enzyme penetration. Demand for Industrial Enzymes in Biofuel applications is expected to contract sharply with a negative Y-o-Y rate of 7.3% due to a sharp decline in gasoline demand and consequently a significant drop in the demand for ethanol.
Industrial enzymes demand in Household Care estimated to grow at a faster 9% Y-o-Y in 2020 due to increased enzymatic penetration of detergents, mainly in emerging markets, and an unanticipated surge in sales driven by COVID-19-related effects. The overall Industrial Enzymes market, globally, expected to touch US$6.1 billion in 2020.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The Industrial Enzymes global market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and major application segments
- The study analyzes the market for industrial enzymes by product type and application segment in each major geographic region/country
- Surging Household and Personal Care Products Demand amid Covid-19
- Enzyme from Agricultural Waste used in Laundry Detergent
- Innovative Approach to Produce Daily-Used Enzymes in Plants
- Biological Enzyme, as a New Source of Hydrogen Fuel
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 29
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 172 companies
The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Industrial Enzymes:
- Carbohydrases
- Proteases
- Lipases
- Phytases
- Polymerases & Nucleases
- Others
The market for application segments of industrial enzymes analyzed in this study includes the following:
- Food & Beverages
- Biofuels
- Household Care
- Animal Feed
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Nutraceuticals
- Textiles & Leather
- Paper & Pulp
- Waste Treatment
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global industrial enzymes market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2024 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, The United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.2 Applications of Industrial Enzymes
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Surging Household and Personal Care Products Demand amid Covid-19
2.2 Enzyme from Agricultural Waste used in Laundry Detergent
2.3 Biological Enzyme, as a New Source of Hydrogen Fuel
2.4 Innovative Approach to Produce Daily-Used Enzymes in Plants
2.5 Researchers Engineer PETase, a Plastic-Eating Enzyme
2.6 Enzyme-Like Catalytic Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications
2.7 Enzymes Engineered for Eating Plastics
2.8 Development of Industrial Biocatalysts Speeded Up by Evolution of Enzymes and Synthetic Microorganisms
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview by Product Segment
5.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview by Application Segment
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
7. EUROPE
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
