NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) is launching its first ever WPC Virtual Congress offering access to some of the world's most recognized Parkinson's researchers, clinicians, rehab professionals, and advocates over five days from May 17-21, 2021. This virtual event will include more than 80 presentations and 20 live Q&A sessions, starting May 17, 2021.
The WPC hosts the most unique international scientific conference in the Parkinson's space once every three years, but recognizes that not everyone can attend the triennial World Parkinson Congresses in person. Because of this, the WPC has decided to expand the WPC spirit of bringing the community together via this innovative online program that brings knowledge about Parkinson's to those most interested in Parkinson's, wherever they call home.
The program, designed by the WPC Board of Directors, will offer talks in five unique tracks looking at Parkinson's disease via the lens of: basic science, clinical science, treatment options, living with Parkinson's, and comprehensive care. In addition to these tracks, two wellness tracks are offered each day looking at wellness & physical therapy and wellness & speech therapy, explaining not just how to maintain wellness, but why things are done the way they are in order to maximize rehabilitation results.
"The WPC Virtual Congress will help bring some of the hottest topics around Parkinson's disease today right to the community," said Elizabeth Pollard, WPC Executive Director. "At the core of what the WPC offers is the chance for the community to cross-pollinate and connect in unique ways to further our understanding of Parkinson's disease. The Virtual Congress complements the work WPC has been doing over the last 17 years by continuing to bridge the divide between researchers, clinicians, rehab professionals, and people with Parkinson disease, groups that rarely meet each other, by allowing them to interact and connect online."
Learn more and register at https://www.worldpdcoalition.org/WPCVirtual
About the World Parkinson Coalition® and WPC 2022
The World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson's community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson's and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson's research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while influencing future research and care options. The WPC 2022 will attract more than 4,500 delegates.
About Parkinson's Disease
Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet.
