NEW YORK, March. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Intelligence (Simon & Schuster), award-winning book on harnessing your body's untapped intelligence, by renowned Fortune 100 consultants and movement specialists, Claire Dale and Patricia Peyton, launches today, revealing how to maintain the optimal balance of key chemicals in our body and brain to achieve more, stress less and live more happily.
Unlike cognitive and emotional intelligence, Physical Intelligence (PI) is not yet well understood. It doesn't just sit alongside IQ and EQ – it underpins them – enhancing cognitive function and heightening our EQ.
Chemicals dictate how we think, feel, speak and behave. Yet, most of us operate largely at the mercy of those chemicals – experiencing thoughts, reactions, and emotions, unaware that we can strategically influence them. PI enables us to manage that chemical balance – especially crucial in times of crisis.
Gustavo Murad, Global Head of Sales Enablement, Twitch (Amazon): "The easy to understand ideas in this book gave me a more holistic understanding of human intelligence and helped drive my and my team's performance to greater heights. I couldn't have achieved the business or personal success I enjoy today without them."
After years helping the world's highest performing individuals and organizations enhance personal and organizational performance, in Physical Intelligence, they reveal the science and techniques that got them there. They urge us to prioritize the body along with the mind and guide readers through a 'chemical story' that strengthens cognitive function, alters mood, manages stress, confidence, happiness and more – using physiology as a tool.
Dr. Stefanie Teichmann, Director, Google EMEA: "Imagine a world where you can actively influence and leverage your body to optimize your personal and professional well-being and success! Science paired with practical experience and easy life-hacks makes Physical Intelligence an inspiring read that literally changes the way you walk through life."
This is the ultimate manual for acing life today, transforming us from surviving to thriving.
For additional media inquiries contact:
US
Olivia Ludington (NY, NY) | on behalf of PR Network
Email 236530@email4pr.com
Phone: (551) 795-5950
UK
Emma Preece | on behalf of The Book Publicist
Email: emma.preece@thebookpublicist.co.uk
Mobile: +44 (0)1497 288 018