LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mas Sajady, founder of Xponential Intelligence, will conduct a free global meditation to help people be their best through these trying times. Sajady invites you to be a part of this virtual event as we all come together and create a powerful mastermind to help propel this world into a higher state of consciousness for safety, peace, and abundance for all. Join us on Sunday, April 5th at 6:30pm PT (8:30pm CT / 9:30pm ET).
During the previous weeks, global momentum has built and the force of this momentum is reaching a tipping point. As change overtakes the world, we are being forced to examine fundamental aspects of life such as resources, routine, finances, habits, relationships, and health. This is a huge opportunity for mass awakening.
Connect, transform, and propel with Mas Sajady on Sunday, to register visit https://mas-sajady.com/free-meditation-to-help-eliminate-viruses-from-mind-body-spirit
About Mas Sajady
Mas Sajady is a world-renowned consciousness programmer who, through his unique techniques and meditations, shifts people's lives to an evolved and advanced frequency level that enables them to achieve success, fulfillment, and happiness from a natural and balanced state.
As the founder of Xponential Intelligence, Mas facilitates rapid changes through quantum reprogramming, which eliminate old dynamic energy partners. During sessions with Mas, regardless of whether you share your problems with him or not, he will discover and eliminate what has obstructed your life in the past.
