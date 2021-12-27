WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid continuing concerns about the COVID-19 Omicron variant, risk communication practitioner and director of the Center for Risk Communication Dr. Vincent Covello offers his latest book, "Communicating in Risk, Crisis, and High Stress Situations: Evidence-Based Strategies and Practice" (Wiley-IEEE Press; December 2021).
Covello's work promises to be a useful addition to the literature in the field of risk communication, a subject of intense interest during the global pandemic.
In "Communicating in Risk, Crisis, and High Stress Situations" Dr. Covello examines the unifying issues in the field along with major strategies, tools and techniques.
The book is billed as a one-stop reference for the engineering, technical and scientific communities. As such, it includes an overview of the risk and crisis communication landscape, a look at risk and crisis message development, a study of risk assessment and risk management, decision-making techniques, and discussions of stakeholder engagement.
In addition to this book and consulting work around the globe, Dr. Covello has launched Pathway to Risk, High-Concern, and Crisis Communication, an online, video-based course on the principles and tools of risk communication.
Dr. Covello, a nationally and internationally recognized trainer, researcher, consultant and expert in risk communication, reports to have offered the course after receiving frequent requests for widely accessible risk communication training.
Located at the Pathway website (pathwaycommunication.com), the course comprises nine video lectures, nine printable course guides, and supplemental materials.
"Communicating in Risk, Crisis, and High Stress Situations" may be purchased from Wiley-IEEE Press and through major online vendors.
About Dr. Vincent Covello
Over the past 25 years, Dr. Vincent Covello has held numerous positions in academia and government, including Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences and Clinical Medicine at Columbia University. Before joining the faculty at Columbia, Dr. Covello was a senior scientist at the White House Council on Environmental Quality in Washington, DC, a study director at the National Research Council/National Academy of Sciences, and the director of the Risk Assessment Program at the National Science Foundation.
About the Center for Risk Communication
Pioneers in the development and application of advanced communication methods, the Center for Risk Communication specializes in effective communication strategies during high-stress, emotionally charged situations. The center's science-based solutions are practical, applicable, and effective. At the center, senior consultants assess, guide, train, and develop tailored communication solutions that strengthen organizations.
About Pathway to Risk, High-Concern, and Crisis Communication
Pathway to Risk, High-Concern, and Crisis Communication is an internet-accessible, video-based training program for communicating effectively in emotionally charged situations where trust and credibility have been compromised. In this course, Dr. Vincent Covello shares guidelines for helping programs, providers and individuals communicate risk information clearly and effectively.
