The scope of this report is broad and covers potential application sectors across various end-users. The smart biopsy device market is broken down by devices. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each application with an estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional smart biopsy device market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global smart biopsy device market and current trends within the industry.
The goal of this study was to determine the status of the smart biopsy device market and assess the global growth potential over the five-year period of 2018 to 2023. The market was analyzed via the main smart biopsy devices applications, including cancers of the liver, prostate, skin, breast, and others.
The main focus of this study is to highlight a future market segment for the adoption of smart biopsy devices. The overall report objective was to present a comprehensive discussion of smart biopsy devices, along with current and future commercial potential for each key market segment.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Smart biopsy is used in the diagnosis of cancer and assists in differentiating healthy calluses or cells from tumorous cells. The technique is performed by diagnostic departments and interventional radiologists to recognize diseases in healthcare institutions such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and medical clinics.
Around 100 types of cancers have been identified in organs such as malignant melanoma of the rectum and colon. The numerous forms of biopsies include center needle, skin, excision and incision, vacuum-assisted shave, and fine-needle aspiration. Increasing adoption of smart biopsy devices due to the increasing prevalence of cancer is boosting growth in the global market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Market Share
- Regulatory Framework
- Establishment Registration and Medical Device Listing
- Premarket Notification 510(k)
- Premarket Approval
- Investigational Device Exemption (IDE)
- Quality System Regulation
- Labeling Requirements
- Medical Device Reporting (MDR)
- Growth Drivers and Trends
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
- Increasing Number of Cancer Research Studies
- Advancement of Biopsy Procedures and Adoption of Minimally Invasive Biopsy Procedures
Chapter 4 Smart Biopsy Device Applications
- Overview
- Cancer Applications
- Breast Cancer
- Skin Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Other Cancers
Chapter 5 Regional Markets for Smart Biopsy Devices
- Overview
- Regional Markets
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Argon Medical Devices
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Canon Medical Systems
- Dune Medical Devices
- Hologic Inc.
- Innomedicus Ltd.
- Planmed OY
- RLS Interventional (Inrad)
