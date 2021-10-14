CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorldLegacy's NC189 leadership team, based in Chapel Hill, NC is transforming the Djoungolo/Olembe District Hospital in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from October 22, 2021 – October 24, 2021. Ten individuals from the United States, South Africa, Cameroon, France, England, and Germany selected this hospital because of the greatly deteriorated condition. The waiting area has no electrical lighting, is without walls to prevent rain from flooding the area and getting the patients wet, has cracked concrete flooring, and damaged hospital beds and benches.
WorldLegacy's NC189 Leadership Team will be inspiring future generations of leaders by letting Africa know that anything is possible. NC189's vision is a world of abundance, freedom, and love. This project is a manifestation of their vision. In one weekend, a new concrete floor will be laid, 24 fluorescent lighting fixtures will be installed and five walls with windows will be erected. This will allow the patients to stay dry when it rains, walk on a clean and intact floor, and have lighting to wait under. The waiting area will be painted and provided with new furnishings including twenty new benches and ten new hospital beds.
The intent of this extreme makeover is to give healthcare workers a conducive environment which will boost their passion and morale. In addition, the makeover will help curtail the spread of hospital acquired infections.
"I am delighted to see that this magnificent development is finally happening. We have been previously promised by so many people that they would help us renovate the hospital and it never materialized. Thanks again to WorldLegacy NC189 for finally making this happen!" Professor Andre Omglwa Eballe, Hospital Director.
The hospital receives nothing less than 120 patients daily and this is the closest hospital to the stadium where the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament will be hosted. This will assist the country in preparation for this international initiative.
What makes this project unique is that the WorldLegacy Leadership team chooses the domain of their project, must completely design the project from start to finish, cannot use any of their own money, must involve the community to do 75% of the work and must complete it in three days or less.
The WorldLegacy NC189 Leadership Team asks for your partnership to make this project possible. Please come and participate with us in all aspects of the work starting on October 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM (WAT). The adventure will begin on Friday, October 22 at 8 AM (WAT), and will continue all weekend, completing on Sunday, October 24, 2021. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on October, 25 2021 at 5 PM (WAT) in person at Djoungolo/Olembe District Hospital in Yaoundé, Cameroon and virtually on Zoom. The ceremony will celebrate and honor all donors, volunteers and leaders who gave of their time, talents and resources to make the project a success.
About WorldLegacy:
WorldLegacy in Chapel Hill, NC offers a curriculum of leadership programs and accelerated coaching for people committed to creating extraordinary results, having a meaningful life, and impacting the world. For over 25 years, WorldLegacy has been attracting students from all over the world. Over the years, WorldLegacy has donated more than 3.5 million dollars in cash, contributions, and labor through the projects. WorldLegacy is relentless in supporting everyone to live from his or her purpose and to have a life of no regrets. For more information, visit our website here or call 919-678-6000.
