HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposal of face masks and medical waste during the COVID-19 pandemic is putting increasing pressure on the environment. According to statistics during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mainland China, 116 million tons of masks were consumed every day. Especially during the peak of the outbreak, hospitals in Wuhan released about 240 tons of medical waste every day. Most of Hong Kong's 7.4 million people have for weeks been putting on single-use face masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus. To tackle this problem, AirX is now launched as the world's first ever coffee mask made from Vietnamese coffee, which is antibacterial, reusable and biodegradable. Thanh Le, founder of ShoeX, said, "AirX is not just a recommendation to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but preserve the planet as well."
AirX– Eco-friendly. Fashion-tech. And what else?
These above qualities have been committed since the AirX idea was born four months ago, when coronavirus pandemic just started. "The face mask deserves to have a longer life than just one-time use. Eco-friendliness, according to us, is not the only selling point of AirX because we all need to take it by default, as a proactive step towards cleaner living habits," Thanh Le said.
AirX are antimicrobial face masks with 99.99% dual antibacterial technology for 2 layers of protection. The first layer is woven from coffee yarn using PowerKnit technology, provides a comfortable fit but softness for sensitive skin. The face mask has a biodegradable filter inside, which is developed by silver nanotechnology and coffee. The mask is washable and reusable while its filter does not need to be washed but can be replaced after 30 days.
AirX has obtained the AATCC 100 certification (the textile industry's standard for antimicrobial fabric performance in the United States) from QUATEST 3. "For the next development, we have successfully embedded technology in producing recycled AirX coffee mask with N95 feature, the product will be launched soon to the demanding market," The founder unveiled.
Each coffee mask, as well as coffee filter, has a custom-designed 3-layer packaging to ensure sterilized function of Nano silver filter. AirX also has excellent natural coffee aroma that can cheer users up, while offering UV ray protection with fashionable design and stylish colors.
Thanh Le shared, "The best thing about AirX is being the first step to deliver a healthy solution with 100% vegan components that everyone can buy. It is not too difficult or expensive to start being mindful of our consumption habits for environmentally friendly, natural and green products. With current resources, AirX can supply to mass production with quantity up to 10,000 masks daily, associated with high demand rate for face masks globally."
And now, if café sua da is an especially delicious treat to seek out while visiting Vietnam, coffee mask will be the first thing that global caffeine connoisseur vividly remembers when thinking of Vietnam's sweet-smelling effort to prevent covid pandemic yet makes their souls sing.
Founded in 2013 in Canada, Veritas Bespoke has invented a new approach to the traditional shoe-making method: creating bespoke last from 3D scanning technology used in orthopedics footwear. Since 2019, ShoeX brands followed its siblings to unleash the "environment hero" coffee shoes, named ShoeXcoffee. The freewilling spirit and eternal designs that dress for all occasion of ShoeX have won the hearts of many fashionista, while making its outstanding sustainability efforts to save the planet. Following the success, AirX is now introduced as the world's first ever coffee mask with consistent qualities, including eco-friendliness, fashion-tech, antibacterial and economic, ready to supply in Vietnam and over the world.
