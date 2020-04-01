TORONTO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a global health crisis, MicroDose.Buzz and The Conscious Fund are hosting a worldwide virtual conference for the emerging psychedelic medicine industry, the most significant global event in the space to date. Given the mental health and wellbeing challenges facing the world, the conference is a timely look at the new treatments and therapies which have astonished researchers.
"This sector is going to be one of the drivers of our collective recovery, and we wanted to bring people together while they are stuck in their homes because the good work goes on." - Co-founding fund partner and venture capitalist, Richard Skaife.
Psychedelic drugs are showing incredible promise in the fields of mental health, addiction, depression, PTSD, eating disorders, and more. Forward-thinking scientists, a new breed of psychedelic medicine companies and healthcare advocates are learning to harness the power of psychedelics to tackle the worldwide need for mental wellbeing head-on.
This large-scale, completely online symposium will bring together CEOs, investors, scientists, researchers, and regulators for an array of panel discussions and keynotes from opinion leaders, like Robin Carhart-Harris, Ronan Levy, and Paul Austin. With cognitive diversity in mind, the conference organizers have conceived of panels and sessions covering a wide range of essential topics, including entrepreneurship, investments, legalities, patients, activism, and education in the psychedelics sector.
Organizing a conference during a global crisis took an enormous collaborative community effort. MicroDose.Buzz will use the latest online virtual conferencing software to deliver a highly educational symposium where attendees can access leading psychedelic experts on the topics of psychedelics in mental healthcare.
"The Covid19 pandemic has only underscored the urgent need for novel mental health solutions," said Florian Brand, CEO of ATAI. "It's imperative that we work together to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system can provide and what people really need."
Not only does the online format mean attendees save on time and travel expenses, but the ticket price is so favourable that budget-conscious entrepreneurs (and even students) can afford this high-level conference. While similar conferences sell their VIP tickets at around $2,000, Microdose's enriching conference experience, plus post-conference access to the content, general admission starts at $40 per person, and even less for current students.
The conference agenda includes a briefing to set the scene on the psychedelics industry, followed by discussions on psychedelic medicine, drug development, regulation and investment. One to one and group discussions will take place throughout the event. You can find tickets here, and even save 20% off courtesy of Alan Aldous Communications by using the discount code "ALANA".
